Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Blue Jackets To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Boston Bruins finish their road trip Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, one fan will claim a keepsake from one of the NHL’s hottest players.

Viewers who watch NESN’s Bruins-Blue Jackets broadcast can compete to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ ‘Predict The Game’ contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Blue Jackets broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction will boost their chances of winning.

The first question in Saturday’s contest will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Nationwide Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The winner of Saturday’s contest will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!