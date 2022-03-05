Patriots Rumors: New England Eyeing Trade For This Star Wide Receiver

Bargain free agent. Star free agent. High draft pick. Mid-round draft pick.
All have been floated as potential paths for the Patriots to take as they look to add a quality receiver this offseason. However, don’t be surprised if New England instead swings a trade, one that could mark the end of Nelson Agholor’s Patriots career.
The Patriots recently have explored a trade for Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Saturday morning. New England could target other receivers, but specific players currently are unknown.
Here’s an excerpt from his column:
The Patriots seem much more likely to get an impact receiver via trade, and have targeted a familiar player, according to league sources. If the Patriots land this receiver, or if this is representative of the type they would like to add, it would also seem to put the future of Nelson Agholor in doubt.
The Patriots have at least shown some interest in trading for Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, the former Jet who impressed against the Patriots on film despite not much production (nine games, 49 targets, 17 receptions, 181 yards, 0 TDs).
Other possible trade targets, including Calvin Ridley, are not known at this time. It would not surprise if the Patriots are targeting multiple X boundary receivers via trade and will ultimately settle on the best deal and money.
Bedard added that Anderson wouldn’t be a candidate to fill New England’s need at slot receiver, and instead likely would be a replacement for Agholor, who theoretically could be sent in a trade to Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. Agholor had a career season with the Raiders in 2020 before signing with the Patriots last offseason. The veteran receiver was a disappointment in 2021, catching only 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns.
In November, Anderson revealed that the Patriots pursued him when he was a free agent in 2020.
“When I played them, from what I can remember, (Bill Belichick) usually would put man coverage (with) a safety over the top and scheme me, do things like that,” Anderson, admitted he considered signing wit the Patriots, told reporters. “Kind of take me out of the picture. He even told me that, too. Last year when I was in free agency, he tried to get me to sign. He was like, ‘I’m tired of scheming against you. I’m tired of going against you.’ “
Anderson was electric in 2020, catching 95 balls for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the Panthers. But he regressed this season, hauling in just 53 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns as Carolina’s offense was dragged down by rough quarterback play.
Still only 28 years old, Anderson has two years and nearly $19 million remaining on his current contract, which was extended after last season. The Patriots would save $4.9 million against the cap if they were to trade Agholor, who is signed for one more season at $9 million.