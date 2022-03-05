Patriots Rumors: New England Eyeing Trade For This Star Wide Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

Bargain free agent. Star free agent. High draft pick. Mid-round draft pick.

All have been floated as potential paths for the Patriots to take as they look to add a quality receiver this offseason. However, don’t be surprised if New England instead swings a trade, one that could mark the end of Nelson Agholor’s Patriots career.

The Patriots recently have explored a trade for Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Saturday morning. New England could target other receivers, but specific players currently are unknown.

Here’s an excerpt from his column:

The Patriots seem much more likely to get an impact receiver via trade, and have targeted a familiar player, according to league sources. If the Patriots land this receiver, or if this is representative of the type they would like to add, it would also seem to put the future of Nelson Agholor in doubt.

The Patriots have at least shown some interest in trading for Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, the former Jet who impressed against the Patriots on film despite not much production (nine games, 49 targets, 17 receptions, 181 yards, 0 TDs).

Other possible trade targets, including Calvin Ridley, are not known at this time. It would not surprise if the Patriots are targeting multiple X boundary receivers via trade and will ultimately settle on the best deal and money.