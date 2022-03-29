Red Sox Prospect Outlook: How High Can Marcelo Mayer Climb In 2022?

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: 2021 first-round pick Marcelo Mayer.

The Red Sox have built up an impressive farm system over the last few years, with no player more exciting than Marcelo Mayer.

The 19-year-old shortstop was selected fourth overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mayer, who’s surrounded by as much hype as any Red Sox prospect in 2022.

Mayer’s story

Mayer attended Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif., where he started on varsity as a freshman in 2018 and never looked back.

After tearing up the high-school ranks his senior season, Mayer became one of the top prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The most impressive part of his draft experience was how his selection was perceived. Despite being drafted fourth overall, Mayer was considered a steal for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox organization. Many, if not most, considered Mayer to be the top talent in the draft and expected him to be the first player taken off the board.