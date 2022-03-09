Russell Wilson Speaks Out After Reported Blockbuster Trade To Broncos

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson effectively confirmed the next chapter of his NFL career on Wednesday afternoon.

The Seahawks on Tuesday reportedly traded Wilson to the Broncos, marking the first marquee swap of the offseason. Seattle received quite a haul from Denver: three players, including Drew Lock and Noah Fant, along with five total draft picks, two of which are first-rounders.

The book now is closed on what was a remarkable run for Wilson in the Pacific Northwest. It’s clear the Seahawks and the city of Seattle always will have a place in the star quarterback’s heart.

“SEATTLE, I Love You. Forever Grateful. #3,” Wilson tweeted.

Wilson joins a Broncos team that many believed was an above-average quarterback away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Oddsmakers certainly like Denver’s chances of representing the AFC next February in Arizona.