NFL Rumors: This Team Made Seahawks Richer Offer For Russell Wilson

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seahawks apparently did not send Russell Wilson to the highest bidder.

The Broncos reportedly delivered a package of players and picks to Seattle in exchange for the superstar quarterback. The Seahawks, according to multiple reports, brought in Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant along with two first-round picks, a pair of second-round selections and a fifth-round pick.

But according to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, a better offer for Wilson came out of the nation’s capital.

“Making matters worse for Commanders fans, Washington didn’t put out a lowball offer,” Finlay wrote. “Sources told NBC Sports Washington that the Commanders were ready to send three first-round picks and players to Seattle in exchange for Wilson.

“Instead, Seattle accepted Denver’s offer, which was significant, but arguably lower than Washington’s. It’s only common sense, of course, that the Seahawks preferred to send Wilson out of the NFC, keeping the threat of a possible playoff game against their former passer limited.”

Moving Wilson to the opposite conference might not have been the main reason why the Seahawks passed on the Commanders’ offer. Given the no-trade clause in his contract, any trade for Wilson needed to be approved by the nine-time Pro Bowl selection himself. While Wilson could have entered a very winnable division in the NFC East, it’s fairly easy to argue the Broncos offer a better opportunity for sustained success than the Commanders.

Washington fans’ dreams of adding a superstar quarterback this offseason might not be vanished, though. The Commanders still are the odds-on favorite to be Deshaun Watson’s next team.