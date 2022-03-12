Taylor Hall Working Well As Playmaker For Erik Haula, David Pastrnak

Hall has figured out his role

by

Taylor Hall has figured out his role and is thriving for the Boston Bruins.

Boston will take on the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night with the hope that their second line continues to be as consistent as they have been since Jan. 1.

The 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner has fit in well on the left side of Erik Haula and David Pastrnak, becoming the playmaker they need to become a great overall line.

For more on Hall’s play, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Granite City Electric.

