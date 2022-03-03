This Aaron Rodgers Remark From Packers GM Is Tough To Believe

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t committed to playing for the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 NFL season, which should be a welcomed sight for quarterback-needy teams across the league.

If Rodgers no longer wants to call Lambeau Field home — which still is on the table at this juncture — who wouldn’t want the two-time defending league MVP under center? Even franchises that are very comfortable with their signal-caller situation could turn to Rodgers as a marked upgrade at the position.

So, given the uncertainty about Rogers’ future, one would assume his market is very robust. But that apparently isn’t the case, as Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst on Tuesday claimed the organization hasn’t received a call on Rodgers.

“Not at all,” Gutekunst told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “Not at all. Not a single person.”

Gutekunst’s claim counters a recent report from ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, who said “multiple” teams have trade offers in place for Rodgers. This is much easier to believe, as it would be business malpractice for teams to not do their due diligence on Rodgers while his status remains up in the air.

Of course, Gutenkunst simply could be trying to keep the 10-time Pro Bowl selection, which would be a wise choice considering the sides appear to be in good standing and might be on the verge of an agreement.