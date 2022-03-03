Ex-NFL Exec Calls This Tom Brady Comeback Scenario ‘Off The Table’

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Tannenbaum believes if Tom Brady is going to play football in the 2022 NFL season, there’s only one team he possibly could suit up for.

Brady retired in early February, but many viewed his announcement as a farewell to the Buccaneers and not the league as a whole. As the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to keep the door open for a potential comeback, football fans and media members alike are speculating where Brady could take his talents next.

Tannenbaum, however, seemingly believes those exercises are a fool’s errand, as he can’t see Tampa Bay allowing Brady to play for another team.

“One thing they will not do — and you can carve this in slate — they will not trade him to another team,” Tannebaum said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” ‘If you want to play football, Tom, it’s right here in Tampa, Fla.’ So, those romantic notions of San Francisco are absolutely off the table. When I was GM of the Jets, we had a similar situation with Brett Favre, but as you know, we had just hired Rex Ryan. We wanted to draft a young quarterback, which we did in Mark Sanchez. That situation was different. There’s no way it makes sense for Tampa Bay to release or trade Tom Brady. Even if they would draft a quarterback, draft somebody for the future. So, there’s hope down there. I don’t think they’re expecting it.”

This isn’t exactly a bold take from Tannenbaum, who delivered those remarks on the heels of Bucs head coach Bruce Arians making it clear Tampa Bay won’t take part in the “bad business” of trading Brady. That said, the Bucs’ hand potentially could be forced.

Let’s say Tampa Bay swings for the fences with Brady’s backfill, such as acquiring a high-priced veteran like Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. Why would the Bucs keep Brady on the roster if they have a new star signal-caller in place? At that point, Tampa Bay basically would have no options other than releasing or trading Brady.

Brady can play the waiting game, which is pretty ridiculous in itself when you consider he’s turning 45 in early August. If the Bucs truly move on with a new franchise QB and a golden opportunity presents itself to Brady, who’s to say he won’t join the third team of his storied career?