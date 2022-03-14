What Does Brian Hoyer’s New Patriots Deal Mean For Jarrett Stidham?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots locked up one of their backup quarterbacks for the next two seasons. What does that mean for the other?

Jarrett Stidham is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick did not play a snap during the 2021 season, missing the first two months following back surgery and then sitting out the final eight games as a healthy scratch.

Had Brian Hoyer retired or left in free agency, Stidham would have been in line to become Mac Jones’ primary understudy in 2022. But with Hoyer re-signing on a two-year contract reportedly worth up to $4 million with $3 guaranteed — a deal that should lock him into a roster spot for the upcoming season — Stidham suddenly becomes expendable.

The Patriots could continue to roster three QBs, keeping Stidham on as QB3 behind Jones and Hoyer. But that’s less necessary after the NFL lifted its COVID-19 restrictions earlier this offseason. Flush with depth at the position, New England could look to trade the Auburn product in the coming weeks or months.

With only relief appearances across his three pro seasons and lackluster career numbers (50% completion rate, 5.6 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, four interceptions in eight outings), Stidham is unlikely to fetch a significant return on the trade market, and teams could be wary of acquiring a passer who has not played since undergoing back surgery.

But the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian floated one logical potential suitor: Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders could be in the market for a new backup for Derek Carr with Marcus Mariota set to hit free agency, and Stidham is well-versed in McDaniels’ offensive scheme after playing under the longtime Patriots coordinator for the last three years.

McDaniels already has hired a number of coaches with New England ties and is likely to bring aboard some familiar players, as well.