Alex Cora Details Why Nick Pivetta Stayed In For Sixth Inning In Red Sox Loss

Alex Cora believed in his guy on the mound.

The Boston Red Sox dropped their second-straight game to kick off the 2022 season as they fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 4-2. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run off of starter Nick Pivetta, who pitched into the sixth inning and got the loss as result.

Cora explained Pivetta was geared up to throw 90 pitches. The Red Sox manager followed up by saying the one pitch they’d take back is the slider Stanton hit which gave the Yankees a lead and the eventual win.

