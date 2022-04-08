Alex Cora Provides Update On Xander Bogaerts Following Red Sox Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts was removed from the first game of the season.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 6-5 in extra innings, battling back and forth before Josh Donaldson won the game for New York in the 11th inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game that Bogaerts exited the game due to what Cora called a tight hamstring following his RBI single in the 10th inning.

