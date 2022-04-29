Analytics Show Patriots Got Better Draft Value In Trade With Chiefs

So far, so good on the Patriots trade returns

by

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots gained more draft capital by trading back in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Patriots sent their first overall selection, No. 21 overall, to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks No. 29, No. 94 and No. 121 — the last two of those picks come in the third and fourth round, respectively.

It’s hard to truly assess the trade until New England sees what it gets out of all three selections, but the early returns on the trade deem it a successful one for the Patriots.

According to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, the Patriots were the clear winner of the trade when he plugged the contents of the deal into the trade calculator, which evaluates the analytics of the draft picks that were exchanged.

By moving back eight slots and adding two more picks to their draft treasure chest, the Patriots ended up with a pick value gain of 42. All draft picks come with a pre-determined value and the Patriots came out on top in that regard as well, according to Fitzgerald.

In the Patriots original spot, the Chiefs used a selection to take a player that at times had been linked to the Patriots and was definitely a position of need for New England. Kansas City chose Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie at No. 21 overall.

More NFL:

Cole Strange Highlights: Watch Video Of Patriots’ First-Round Draft Pick
Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak
Previous Article

Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Shows Out As Playoffs Draw Near
Chattanooga center Cole Strange
Next Article

Patriots Select Interior Offensive Lineman With 29th Overall Pick In Draft

Picked For You

Related