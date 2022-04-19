Ben McAdoo Quickly Backpedals After Calling Sam Darnold Panthers Starting QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo put together quite the start to his 2022 NFL campaign while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

McAdoo, the former head coach of the New York Giants and Panthers first-year play-caller, was asked if Sam Darnold currently was viewed and would serve as Carolina’s starting quarterback.

“Sam is our starting quarterback, yes,” McAdoo said, per NFL on CBS.

… And then some two minutes later, according to those in the media availability, the slicked-hair McAdoo backpedaled.

“One of the things I’ve been working on is being better talking to you people (media) so announcing the starting quarterback here I just put my foot in my mouth,” McAdoo said. “That wasn’t something I should have said.”

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule likely will have something to say about that, and at the very least answer for McAdoo.

Darnold, 24, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, didn’t exactly look deserving of franchise signal-caller duties during his first year in Carolina. He threw nine touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions in 11 starts (4-7 as starter). It’s led many to believe Darnold, who enters the final year of his rookie contract, could be on the outside looking in during his fifth NFL season.