Bruins’ ‘Lack Of Execution’ On Power Play Was Very Apparent In Loss To Capitals

The Bruins’ power play is struggling, to say the very least, and it’s under Bruce Cassidy’s microscope.

Boston turned in an 0-for-4 performance on the man-advantage in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals and Capital One Arena. Being without David Pastrnak certainly doesn’t help, but the Bruins were struggling even before his injury, going 0-for-12 on the power play entering Sunday’s matchup.

This isn’t the first time this season the Bruins have struggled in this area. They went 0-for-19 in February before finally breaking that drought.

But in a game when the B’s were without Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and losing Matt Grzelcyk in the first period is when the other players needed to step up.

It just didn’t happen.

“Lack of execution. I’ve seen it for a while now, with Pasta in the lineup, without him, with (Patrice Bergeron) out,” Cassidy told reporters after the game, per team-provided audio. “We don’t execute well enough right now to expect (results). By that I mean, the pace of your execution, hitting the net when you do get your opportunity. We missed an empty net today again. Those numbers get skewed.

“And then I think there’s a little bit of stubbornness. We’ve had some issues there. Stuff we’ll continue to try to coach into our group. But at some point, the execution will turn because they’re good players and they have produced on the power play. Hopefully the stubbornness on the entries, they’ll change their approach.”