Bruins Notes: B’s ‘Bent, Didn’t Break’ En Route To OT Win Vs. Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

No David Pastrnak or Hampus Lindholm against the Tampa Bay Lightning? No problem for the Boston Bruins.

Just like it wasn’t a problem when the Bruins were without Patrice Bergeron when the two teams met in March, nor was it an issue with Boston was missing both Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy in their January meeting.

The Bruins bested the defending Stanley Cup champions in overtime on Friday, 2-1, proving yet again that they have enough depth to hang with any team on any given night.

Cassidy acknowledged he didn’t think all of the Bruins were on their top game for most of the night, but he was impressed with the way the Bruins managed to do enough to earn two points.

“I thought some guys were off a little tonight,” Cassidy said, as seen on team-provided video. “We were able to stay in the game. We had a really good second period. We talked about some things between the first intermission, and that translated well, and then they had a really good third at the start.

“We held on, and we bent, we didn’t break. I think that part of it was we can be in our kind of “B” game mode and as long as it doesn’t slip to “C” game, you get back to finding your game and hang in there. That’s what I took from the game tonight.”

Charlie Coyle potted the winner 3:37 into the overtime period, and Jake DeBrusk continued on his tear through the league, logging the Bruins’ first goal then earning an assist on Coyle’s overtime winner. That brought the winger up to seven goals and three assists with a plus-nine rating through his past seven games.