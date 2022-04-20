Did Bobby Wagner Talk To Patriots In Free Agency? Star LB Opens Up

NESN Logo Sign In

After the Seattle Seahawks released Bobby Wagner, NFL fans and media members alike viewed the Patriots as a logical landing spot for the star linebacker.

No, the 31-year-old Wagner would not have fulfilled the infusion of youth New England pretty desperately needs within its linebacking corps. But the eight-time Pro Bowl selection still is a highly productive player and is one of the best field generals the game has to offer. Everyone knows how much Bill Belichick values high football IQ.

But as Wagner revealed Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” the Patriots were not one of the teams that came calling when he hit the open market.

“I didn’t talk to Bill,” Wagner told Eisen, as transcribed by WEEI. “I have so much respect for Bill, though. I think it’s mutual.”

You also can rule out the possibility of Belichick or any of his staffers talking with Wagner’s agent(s). That’s because the 10-year NFL veteran doesn’t have one. He represents himself and took matters into his own hands when he worked out the five-year deal he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wagner wasn’t the only linebacker who the Patriots passed on this offseason. New England has yet to — and might not — add an external free agent LB to the group, which means the position most likely will be a point of emphasis for Belichick and company over the course of the draft next week.