Here Is Texans’ Reported Asking Price For Potential Brandin Cooks Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been the center of trade talks for months, and multiple teams are reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

A new report provides some clarity on how the Texans view a potential trade of their No. 1 receiver.

“Texans are regarded as unlikely to trade Brandin Cooks at this time, per league sources, despite inquiries from NFL teams,” according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. “(Texans) held preliminary conversations this offseason about (a) potential extension. Should they change course, price of a trade: at least (a) second-round draft pick.”

While the initial sentiment is that the Texans do not want to deal Cooks, the phrase “at this time” is carrying a lot of weight in the report. On top of that, Houston appears to have an asking price for Cooks, something a team with no interest in trading a player would not even decide.

If multiple teams are interested, a second-round pick for Cooks is absolutely manageable. Last season, Cooks caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. The former Patriots receiver is one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the league, surpassing 1,000 yards in six of his eight NFL seasons.

Cooks, 28, is still in his prime and in the last year of his current deal, making him easy to move.