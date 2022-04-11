Jake Diekman Hilariously Expresses Indifference About Closer Role

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox currently do not have an established closer, but one member of their bullpen certainly looked fit for the role Sunday night.

Jake Diekman struck out the side in the ninth inning to help seal a much-needed win for the Red Sox over the Yankees in the Bronx. Diekman didn’t just feast on the bottom of New York’s order either. The veteran left-hander punched out Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo to hand the Yankees their first loss of the 2022 season.

After the primetime game, MLB.com’s Ian Browne asked Diekman if he wants to be Boston’s closer.

“I don’t really give two (expletive),” Diekman told Brown.

The longtime Red Sox scribe proceeded to ask Diekman if he could be quoted on that, to which the Boston newcomer replied, “Yeah, do it, I don’t really care.”

For what it’s worth, that kind of demeanor could serve Diekman and the Red Sox pretty well in high-leverage situations.

It will be interesting to see how Alex Cora utilizes his ‘pen should a save situation present itself Monday night in Detroit. The Red Sox-Tigers series opener will begin a 5 p.m. ET, and NESN will air all of the action beginning at 4 p.m.