Red Sox Notes: Should Jake Diekman Be In Consideration For Closer Role?

The closer role continues to present a question that has yet to be answered for the Boston Red Sox, but there’s no denying Jake Diekman now is well-deserving of his shot.

Diekman entered Sunday night’s game against the host Yankees in the ninth inning with the Red Sox clutching to a one-run lead and New York’s power-hitting trio — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo — all getting their turn at the dish. The 35-year-old journeyman, who was signed by the Red Sox in mid-March, responded by sitting all three down on strikeouts.

Diekman, who is playing for his sixth MLB team, earned the high-leverage save and helped Boston avoided a series sweep with a 4-3 victory.

“He was tonight,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora responded when asked if Diekman is now the closer, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Jake Diekman, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/F96JCgn5O5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2022

Diekman threw 14 of his 19 total pitches for strikes while throwing all three of his pitches — sinker, four-seam fastball, slider — for strikes.

The continued absence of Matt Barnes, who Cora admitted he was hoping would take over the role, along with the extended relief appearances of Garrett Whitlock, left Boston with a ninth-inning void. But if Diekman puts together one or two more appearances like Sunday night, it’s fair to think that hole may be filled before long.