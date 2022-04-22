Kendrick Perkins Explains Effect Robert Williams’ Return Will Have

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics hope they can get one of their key pieces back as soon as possible, and if you ask Kendrick Perkins, it can make the Celtics near unstoppable.

Big man Robert Williams is reportedly “close” to a return to play, with Game 3 or Game 4 of the Celtics’ ongoing playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets being eyed as a target return. Celtics fans are eager to see the return of the Time Lord, and on Friday, Perkins gave his assessment on the Celtics’ title push with Williams expected back in the first round.

“Robert Williams coming back to this Celtics team, the way they’re playing right now, to me, is my favorite to win it all,” Perkins said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “I say that because of this. When you look at Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart and the way that they’re guarding Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, I don’t know what other team has those types of players on their squad that they have to be worried about, besides the Golden State Warriors, possibly.

“They’re an offensive juggernaut, the way that they’re moving the ball. You got guys like Grant Williams stepping up, and now you add Time Lord, that live threat at the basket, along with the defensive presence that can switch 1-through-5. You can book it right now. I’m calling it. The Celtics are going to win the title this year if Robert Williams is the same version we’ve seen before his injury.”

The Celtics are currently the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference but are behind the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns in NBA Finals odds. The Celtics will play Game 3 in Brooklyn on Saturday with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.