Kendrick Perkins Makes Suggestion To Kevin Durant After Nets’ Early Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Nothing suggests Kevin Durant is looking to move on from the Brooklyn Nets.

Kendrick Perkins, however, believes the superstar forward should put some thought into that potential scenario.

The Celtics only needed four games to win their first-round series against the Nets, which marked the first time Durant was on a team that was swept in the playoffs. Boston’s decisive triumph over Brooklyn signaled the end of a Nets season that was filled with chaos and headaches.

KD was one of the few consistent bright spots for the 2021-22 Nets. Considering that very well could be the case moving forward in Brooklyn, Perkins thinks the two-time NBA Finals MVP should consider playing elsewhere.

“If I’m Kevin Durant, I would want the hell out,” Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I would want to get as far away as possible from the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. I would ask for a trade. And guess what? Nobody better look down on Kevin Durant. You want to know why? The one person that has given his all since he signed with this organization has been Kevin Durant. Nobody else has, even Steve Nash.”

Perkins added: “I’m telling you right now: Kevin Durant deserves better. Could he have played better? Absolutely, but it happens. If I’m Kevin Durant, I want to get away from this madness. I want to go somewhere where I know that a guy is going to show up to work — my counterpart — and be there 100% of the time. I don’t have to guess what he’s thinking. I don’t have to guess if he’s actually fully committed.”

KD’s contract situation would make a potential trade tough to execute. Durant is owed roughly $192.5 million over the next four seasons, which is quite a price tag to pay for a player who will turn 34 shortly before the start of next season.