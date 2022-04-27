Here’s How Bruins Can Clinch No. 3 Seed In Division For Stanley Cup Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are Stanley Cup playoffs-bound and wrap up their 2021-22 NHL regular season this week.

Boston has two games left with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. Things have gone the Bruins’ way of late with three straight wins including a 4-2 victory over the Atlantic Division’s best Florida Panthers on Tuesday night to halt them from winning the Presidents’ Trophy.

Where the Bruins will finish in the division and who their opponent will be isn’t clear just yet, but there are a few scenarios in play.

Boston and the Tampa Bay Lightning will fight for the No. 3 seed in their remaining games and will earn a matchup against the Maple Leafs. If the Bruins win their final two games and Tampa Bay loses its last two, the B’s will be the third seed.

However, if the Bolts win either of their next two and the Bruins lose to the Sabres and Toronto in regulation, then Tampa Bay will be No. 3.

It’s also worth noting the Bruins hold the tiebreaker, so if the team end the regular season tied, Boston will be the three-seed.

The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday clinched the Metropolitana Division meaning they will play the team that finishes first in the wild card.