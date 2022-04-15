Kyrie Irving Ready To ‘Move Past’ Strained Relationship With Celtics Fans

This isn't the most peaceful of relationships

by

Boston Celtics fans have grown accustomed to giving Kyrie Irving quite the welcome when the Brooklyn Nets star returns to Boston. But the former Celtics guard told reporters Friday that he wants to “move forward” in his relationship with the city.

“I hope we could move past my Boston era and reflect on some of the highlights I left at TD Garden that they can replay,” Irving said, via Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. “Move forward. Just a new paradigm, baby.”

Irving has been the ire of Celtics fans since he signed with the Nets as a free agent in 2019 despite stating his intentions to re-sign with the team.

But his latest statement lines up with what Jayson Tatum told reporters Wednesday, when he said Irving told him he has regrets — though it certainly is different from when Irving compared Celtics fans to an ex-girlfriend back in March.

The Celtics and Nets will face off in the first round of the NBA postseason, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

Kyrie Irving Ready To ‘Move Past’ Strained Relationship With Celtics Fans
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
Previous Article

Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Return To Fenway Park, Receives Loudest Ovation
MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
Next Article

Yankees' Aaron Judge Will Not Play Friday vs. Orioles

Picked For You

Related