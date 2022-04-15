Kyrie Irving Ready To ‘Move Past’ Strained Relationship With Celtics Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans have grown accustomed to giving Kyrie Irving quite the welcome when the Brooklyn Nets star returns to Boston. But the former Celtics guard told reporters Friday that he wants to “move forward” in his relationship with the city.

“I hope we could move past my Boston era and reflect on some of the highlights I left at TD Garden that they can replay,” Irving said, via Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. “Move forward. Just a new paradigm, baby.”

Irving has been the ire of Celtics fans since he signed with the Nets as a free agent in 2019 despite stating his intentions to re-sign with the team.

But his latest statement lines up with what Jayson Tatum told reporters Wednesday, when he said Irving told him he has regrets — though it certainly is different from when Irving compared Celtics fans to an ex-girlfriend back in March.

The Celtics and Nets will face off in the first round of the NBA postseason, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.