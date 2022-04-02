Mac Jones Welcomes DeVante Parker To Patriots After Trade From Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones seems pretty excited about the gift bestowed upon him by the New England Patriots.

The quarterback landed an exciting new teammate Saturday as the Patriots reportedly acquired DeVante Parker via trade with the Miami Dolphins. Parker came with a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, while the Patriots sent a 2023 third-rounder to Miami.

Jones welcomed Parker to New England in a tweet, to which the receiver promptly responded.

“Let’s go!!” Jones wrote Saturday evening. “Welcome to NEP!”

Parker seemed just as eager to get going with Jones, writing “Let’s get it big dawg. LFG!!!”

Let?s get it big dawg. LFG!!! https://t.co/95lQfbaqHf — DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) April 2, 2022

Parker, a first-round pick in 2015, recorded 515 yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions through 10 games in 2021. He had a career year in 2019, logging 1,202 yards and nine scores on 72 receptions in 16 games.