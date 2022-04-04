Member Of 2021 Red Sox Roster Suspended 80 Games For PED Use

NESN Logo Sign In

A member of the 2021 Boston Red Sox roster was suspended on Monday for performance-enhancing drug use.

“MLB announces three players suspended for PED violations,” The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli tweeted. “80 games each for free-agent infielder Danny Santana, free-agent infielder José Rondón and free-agent pitcher Richard Rodríguez.”

All three players, who are currently free agents, were caught using boldenone, which has a similar chemical structure to testosterone and is used primarily to increase muscle mass and strength. According to The Associated Press, all three positive “tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2.”

Last season, Santana played 38 games with the Red Sox and hit .181 with five home runs with 14 RBIs.