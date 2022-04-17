Ndamukong Suh Attending Red Sox Game Has Patriots Fans Speculating

Ndamukong Suh, an NFL free agent who remains available on the open market, was in Boston on Saturday while attending the Red Sox game at Fenway Park.
And while Suh traveling to the area could mean absolutely nothing from a football perspective, fans of the New England Patriots weren’t about to let that stand in their way of rapid and relentless speculation. Patriots fans aren’t exactly new to that line of questioning, of course, and the tweet from WBZ-TV’s David Wade on Saturday evening allowed it to gain steam.
Check it out:
It’s worth noting how, and as some shared on social media, Suh’s grandfather lives in Boston. Suh acknowledged it himself three years ago.
Suh, 35, is a 12-year veteran defensive tackle. He played the last three seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, while past his prime, remains an enforcer on the defensive line. He hasn’t missed a game since his second season in the league (2014) and had six sacks in each of the last two seasons.