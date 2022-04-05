NFL Rumors: This 2021 Playoff Team Showed Interest In DeVante Parker

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots are fortunate DeVante Parker had his heart set on taking his talents to New England.

That’s because the veteran wide receiver reportedly commanded significant interest on the trade market once he was made available by the Dolphins. Jeremy Fowler over the weekend reported the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons all kicked the tires on Parker, and the NFL insider’s ESPN colleague, Adam Schefter, added another team to the list Tuesday.

“Ohio State WR Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys today, per source,” Schefter tweeted. Cowboys expressed interest in WR DeVante Parker before he was traded to the Patriots.”

The Cowboys, who have boasted some of the most offensive talent in the league in recent years, now could use some help on that side of the ball. Amari Cooper, now a member of the Cleveland Browns, was a cap casualty in Dallas and fellow wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. left America’s Team for Miami. Jerry Jones and company managed to retain Michael Gallup, but he’ll be coming off a torn ACL injury suffered in early January.

But despite New England landing Parker, the Patriots still find themselves in the same boat as the Cowboys as the 2022 NFL Draft nears. Both teams very well could be using one of their early-round picks on a wide receiver later this month.