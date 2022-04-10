Patriots Fans Will Appreciate This Mac Jones Offseason Report

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans were offered glimpses into encouraging sights last week.

Mac Jones and multiple members of his offensive arsenal came together for a pair of workouts in Tampa. Present for one of the training sessions was wide receiver DeVante Parker, who joined the group one day after his trade from the Miami Dolphins to the Patriots was finalized.

But according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England player-led workouts haven’t been a rarity this offseason.

“Some who have spent time around quarterback Mac Jones this offseason describe him as being on a mission — from following a disciplined diet to focusing on full-body fundamentals that will help him get more pace on his throws when needed, arm-care maintenance, as well as strengthening bonds with teammates on and off the field,” Reiss wrote in a column published Sunday. “While (Kendrick) Bourne’s Instagram photos from Tampa last week put a spotlight on Jones’ work with receivers, I’m told it wasn’t the first time Jones gathered with teammates this offseason, with a handful of sessions in Massachusetts a couple of weeks ago that included (Nelson) Agholor, tight end Jonnu Smith, practice-squad receiver Tre Nixon and running back Damien Harris, among others.”

Quite frankly, Jones and company should be attacking the offseason. Their 2021 campaign ended in disappointment with an ugly late-season slide and several of the Patriots’ AFC foes experienced marked improvements over the offseason.

The Patriots have their work cut out for them in trying to return to the playoffs, but they’re putting themself in a better position to do so by taking few days off.