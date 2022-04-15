Patriots Mailbag: Who Could New England Trade Up For In NFL Draft?

NESN Logo Sign In

In this week’s New England Patriots mailbag, we tackle trade-up possibilities, first-round offensive linemen, Mac Jones’ Year 2 outlook and more. Let’s jump right in:

@KDPPatsfan85

Do you think the Patriots go oline like Kenyon green or Zion Johnson or should they go db like daxton hill? Is this a draft that we should trade down?

As I wrote in last week’s mailbag, I think the Patriots are more likely to draft a tackle in the first round than a guard like Green or Johnson, just based on positional value and the fact they’ve consistently found quality interior linemen in the middle rounds. Both of those players would fill a clear need, though, as left guard is one of the few positions on the Patriots’ roster without a clear starter at this stage.

As for Hill, I’ll echo pretty much every other New England reporter in saying he’d be a great fit for the Patriots. His primary position (safety) is the deepest on the roster, but he also can play in the slot and could even have the physical tools to get by as an outside cornerback. The Michigan product would give the Patriots short-term depth at corner/slot and potentially become Devin McCourty’s eventual replacement on the back end. (McCourty turns 35 in August and is entering his 13th season.)

And yes, with just two picks on Day 2, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Patriots trade down in the first round and acquire additional assets, depending on how the board falls for them.

@Bradyrupp

Are there any players you could see Belichick trading up for at any point in the draft?

I could see them jumping up two or three spots from No. 21 for Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning, whom most national mock drafts have going in the late teens. Tackle isn’t as immediate a need as cornerback or linebacker, but with Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown both injury-prone and Wynn entering a contract year, it would behoove the Patriots to begin planning for the future there. And Penning is a flat-out beast.

I’m also interested to see whether Bill Belichick would make a move for LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. or Washington’s Trent McDuffie if either slides. Stingley (the grandson of late ex-Patriots wideout Darryl Stingley) is an especially intruging prospect, as he once was viewed as the undisputed top corner in this class but has seen his stock dip due to injuries and inconsistent play. The 20-year-old was a revelation for the national champion Tigers in 2019 (six interceptions, 21 passes defended) but played in just 10 games over the past two seasons and couldn’t maintain a consistently dominant level of play.

If Stingley slips to within a few picks of the Patriots, would Belichick consider vaulting up to grab him?