Red Sox Wrap: Rays Claim Series As Boston’s Offense Disappears After Hot Start

The Boston Red Sox dropped their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon as the hosts earned a 5-2 victory at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox, who lost two of three games in Tampa Bay, fell to 7-9 on the campaign. The Rays improved to 9-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox could not have got off to a better start offensively, scoring two runs on four hits in the first inning after a lead-off double by Trevor Story and RBI single by Kiké Hernández. Alex Verdugo added a one-out RBI single of his own to give Boston a 2-0 lead before those at Tropicana Field could even find their seats.

The Red Sox, however, struggled to do much of anything offensively from there. They were limited to two hits over the final eight innings and were retired in order in the second, third, fourth, seventh and ninth frames.

As has been the case to start the 2022 season, the sluggish offense did the Red Sox in yet again.