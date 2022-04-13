Red Sox Wrap: Six-Run Fourth Inning Helps Boston To 9-7 Win Vs. Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox ended their first road trip of the 2022 Major League Baseball season on a high note with a 9-7 win over the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Boston improved to 3-3, while Detroit fell to 2-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It turns out, the Red Sox know Eduardo Rodriguez more than he knows them.

The Tigers southpaw said he hoped to know his former team better in the rubber match, but a six-run fourth inning opened up the game and ended Rodriguez’s afternoon after just 3 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox offense began the season slow and struggled to hit with runners in scoring position, but three doubles, a single and a sacrifice fly sparked Boston’s bats in the fourth inning and provided plenty of insurance for Nathan Eovaldi.

Things you love to see: ?? pic.twitter.com/s74897XWNu — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2022

The Red Sox tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning for good measure, and it’s a good thing for Boston they did because the Tigers tried to rally by scoring two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to make it a two-run game.