Tom Brady Text Rob Gronkowski Before Unretiring, Returning To Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are best friends, this much we know.

They’ve been teammates since their days with the New England Patriots. When Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Gronkowski, then retired, came out of retirement to request a trade from New England to Tampa Bay to continue to be teammates alongside with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

They’re two peas in a pod, really, but did Brady let Gronk know that the 44-year-old was going to unretire 40 days after he retired?

“He shot me a quick text and I was like, ‘Oh it’s the day before the free agency period’ where everyone starts signing everywhere,” Gronkowski said during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “I’m like, ‘Oh there he goes again with his tricks.’ The day before free agency hits he’s unretiring so everyone stays in Tampa.”

Gronkowski admitted he was surprised Brady retired after 21 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles but wasn’t surprised when he learned he’d be returning.

“No, I was not surprised at all. I was actually surprised how quick it was because I thought he was possibly going to take a year off or something like that and maybe come back after that,” Gronkowski said. “I believe he has until at least 50 years old. I see his work ethic day in and day out, it’s second to none.”

Gronkowski is a free agent and is unsure just what his football future holds but also admitted he feels a sense of responsibility to rejoin Brady on the field.