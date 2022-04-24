What Bruins’ David Pastrnak Said About Logging 500th Career Point

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak hit a career milestone Saturday as the Bruins bested the New York Rangers, 3-1, in Boston.

The forward, who has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Bruins, logged a goal and an assist in the effort, thus scoring his 499th and 500th career points. His goal — the 39th of the season — came in the closing seconds of the first period, then he helped double the lead 1:07 into the second with an assist on Taylor Hall’s goal.

“I’m not surprised,” Cassidy told reporters after the game. “High offensive skill, for him it was a matter of growing into his body at a young age. He’s put all the work in, in the gym to be strong on pucks. He gets targeted every night so to be able to sustain it is a credit to what he’s done off the ice. On his way to 600.”

Pastrnak, 25, is the third-fastest Bruins player to hit the milestone behind Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque. The forward also reflected on the milestone while speaking to reporters after the win.

“It’s nice,” Pastrnak said. “If you told me as a kid then I wouldn’t believe you. Obviously, I’m very humble about it and happy. It’s something you look back to and will enjoy with your family and friends. It’s nice but at the same time, there’s other goals I have in my mind.”

Suffice to say it was quite the return for Pastrnak, who missed the last eight games due to injury.