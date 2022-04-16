When Jarren Duran Could Return To WooSox Lineup After COVID Test

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran has not had the greatest start to 2022 — and it has nothing to do with his on-field product. Rather, Duran has hardly had the opportunity to prove himself on the field with Triple-A Worcester this season, as the outfielder has been sidelined for a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Duran appeared in the first two games of the season for the WooSox but tested positive for the virus on April 8.

However, he got some good news on Friday as WooSox manager Chad Tracy revealed he wants to work Duran back into the lineup on Sunday. Katie Morrison of MassLive reported he is with the team and participating in drills.

The 25-year-old went 3-for-8 across Worcester’s first two games of the season, his first step toward a return to Fenway Park.

Duran saw time in the majors in 2021 but hit just .215 with 40 strikeouts through 33 games. He joined the Boston Red Sox for spring training but eventually was optioned to Worcester to begin the season.