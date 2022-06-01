Another Former Patriot Stud Reportedly Joining Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have no shortage of former New England Patriots on their 2022 roster. On Tuesday, they reportedly added another.

“Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached an agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source,” Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday.

Hicks played 13 games for the Patriots in 2015, amassing three sacks, 21 tackles and a fumble recovery. He was a critical piece of the run-stopping game, filling gaps with his 6-foot-4 335-pound frame. He’s spent the last six seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he made a Pro Bowl and collected 31 sacks in 77 games.

The 32-year-old defensive lineman’s versatility has shined throughout his career. He was a successful gap-filling defensive tackle with the Patriots. In his first three seasons with the Bears, Hicks was moved to the edge and recorded 23 sacks in his first 48 games with the team.

The Buccaneers already boast Tom Brady, Logan Ryan, Shaq Mason and Kenjon Barner — all former Patriots. They are also awaiting a decision on Rob Gronkowski, who could return at any point.