Celtics’ Marcus Smart Available For Game 3 Vs. Bucks With No Restrictions

Get hyped, C’s fans, Marcus Smart will return Saturday afternoon when the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 at Fiserv Forum.

Smart missed Boston’s thrilling Game 2 win to tie the series with a thigh contusion suffered in Game 1, but he will be back in the starting five without any restrictions.

Head coach Ime Udoka had the simplest answers when asked about the Defensive Player of the Year.

“Yes,” he told reporters when asked if Smart would play, per NBC Sports Boston.

“No,” Udoka replied to a question about whether there would be a minutes restriction.

The Celtics can take a 2-1 series lead with a win. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.