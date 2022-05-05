Five Takeaway From Bruins’ Game 2 Loss To Hurricanes; Now In 2-0 Series Hole

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins find themselves down 2-0 after a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Much like Game 1, nothing went right for the offense, though they did capitalize on one of the power plays, which was one of the lone bright spots in the defeat.

The second-round series now shifts back to TD Garden as the Bruins enter desperation mode and try to get back into it.

Here are five takeaways from the Bruins’ Game 2 loss:

Bruins need more from goaltending

Linus Ullmark, again, wasn’t the biggest issue Boston faced Wednesday night, but if the B’s want a chance at beating the ‘Canes they are going to need timely saves from whoever is between the pipes.

“We need a timely save. There’s no doubt about it,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the loss, per team-provided video. ” … We’re still going to need some timely saves when the time gets shifted like they got early on and late the other night. We finished better than we did the other night and that’s got to continue as well.”

Ullmark, much like in Game 1, didn’t get a lot of support from his teammates, so while the Hurricanes have scored 10 goals in two games, it’s certainly not all on the goalie.