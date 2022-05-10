Giannis Antetokounmpo Lauds Al Horford For Leading Celtics In Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

Things got a little chippy between Al Horford and Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Between some trash talk and technical fouls, the two looked like they had a long history.

But after Horford exploded for 30 points in the Celtics’ 116-108 win over the Bucks to even the series, Antetokounmpo had nothing but high praise for the veteran center.

“He’s a true pro. Obviously, he led his team down the stretch,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “Made a lot of tough shots. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. A lot of people at 35 cannot play that way.”

Horford earned praise from his teammates, too, after posting a playoff career-high in points. He left it all on the court to make it a best-of-three series and it clearly caught the attention the opponents.

The series now shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday night. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.