Derrick White Statistics Signify Underrated Role In Celtics’ Game 4 Win

The Boston Celtics could not have won Game 4 without a career-best performance from Al Horford or the late scoring surge from Jayson Tatum during their 116-108 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

But they also could not have tied up their best-of-seven series, their biggest win of the season, without the two-way play from Derrick White.

“We needed that with Jaylen (Brown) out,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters of White, per NBA reporter Keith Smith. “He and Payton (Pritchard) needed to play minutes and they stepped up. As I’ve said all along, it’s not only the scoring, but (White) makes the right play shooting, or creating or taking his floater.”

White was a steadying fourth-quarter force with the Celtics having to play much of the period without Brown and Grant Williams, both who were in foul trouble. White defended at an extremely high level while his presence on offense, and his ability to shoot from the perimeter, opened up the paint down the stretch. Marcus Smart and Tatum were two of the beneficiaries as they scored inside on 1-on-1 matchups to help the Celtics maintain separation in the final three minutes. Bucks big men Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, especially when the Celtics went small with White and Horford on the floor, were forced to defend the 3-point line or give up open looks. When they gave up open looks, Boston made the most of it depicted as Horford went 5-for-7 from long range.

Boston’s small lineup — Smart, White, Brown, Tatum and Horford — outscored the Bucks 24-9 while shooting 8-for-9 from the field with zero turnovers in five fourth-quarter minutes, as noted by The Athletic’s Jay King. The lineup also allowed Boston to dominate on the defensive end.

White’s ability on the defensive end, though, was equally as crucial. He held the Bucks to 0-for-12 from the field when serving as the primary defender, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday was 0-for-6 from the floor with White as the primary defender. And while Boston’s help defense and constant switching tends to impact the “primary defender,” White’s prowess on that end was clear by the eye test, as well.

Holiday finished with 16 points on 5-for-22 from the field while compiling a team-worst rating of minus-23.