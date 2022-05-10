Hampus Lindholm Injury: Latest On Bruins Defenseman Before Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

Hampus Lindholm is getting better, but the Boston Bruins still will be without him Tuesday night for Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Boston defenseman was knocked early from Game 2 after a heavy hit from Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov in the second period. Lindholm was seen at Game 3 and practiced over the weekend, but he did not travel to Raleigh for Game 5.

“No,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after being asked if Lindholm traveled to Raleigh with the Bruins, per team-provided video. “He’s out. Charlie (McAvoy) won’t play. Hopeful for Game 6, but right now they’re not here.”

Cassidy wasn’t 100% sure if Lindholm skated in Boston on Tuesday, but he did say it was probable.

“I can’t confirm that,” he said. “I didn’t check.”

The Bruins tied their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series 2-2 after falling in a 2-0 hole to the Hurricanes. Things seem to be clicking for Boston even without Lindholm and McAvoy, who was placed in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Sunday’s Game 4 win.

The B’s look to take a 3-2 lead Tuesday night at PNC Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.