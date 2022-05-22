Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Staying Put With Browns On One-Year Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

For Jadeveon Clowney, his new home in the NFL will be the same as his previous one.

Clowney is staying put with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, according to ESPN.

The star pass rusher, who has experienced a nomadic career during his eight seasons in the league, put together a stellar debut campaign with Cleveland. Playing opposite of All-Pro defensive lineman Myles Garrett, Clowney registered nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

The 29-year-old Clowney has bounced around the NFL in recent years, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft playing for his fourth team in as many years when he initially signed a one-year deal with the Browns last April.

With Clowney and Garrett reunited on the defensive front for the Browns, they should continue to wreak havoc on opposing attacks and give quarterbacks throughout the league nightmares.

The New England Patriots, along with first-round pick Cole Strange, will get an up-close view of Clowney and Garrett this season when the Patriots travel to Cleveland for a Week 6 matchup.