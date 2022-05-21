Red Sox Wrap: Clutch Hitting Powers Boston’s Win Over Mariners

The Boston Red Sox have won four in a row, claiming their third straight series win by downing the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Saturday at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox improve to 18-22, while the Mariners fall to 17-24.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox offense is starting to round into form, and that’s bad news for the rest of the American League.
Rafael Devers belted a pair of home runs in the third and fifth innings respectively, with the second homer sparking Boston’s offense as part of a stretch where the Red Sox would get five consecutive hits and score four runs to tie the game. Three innings later, Franchy Cordero would launch a triple off the center field wall before scoring the game winning run on a Christian Vasquez single off the Green Monster.
Garrett Whitlock did not have his best stuff, lasting only three innings for Boston, giving up five runs on 10 Seattle hits. The first inning got away from him quickly, as Whitlock would give up six hits and four runs in the frame. Sitting at 71 pitches through three innings, Whitlock gave way to the Boston bullpen, who strung together another great outing Saturday.
Tyler Danish, Jake Diekman, Hansel Robles, John Schreiber and Matt Barnes combined to allow only two hits in six innings of scoreless relief work Saturday afternoon. The Boston bullpen has not allowed an earned run in their last 11 innings pitched.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rafael Devers extended his major league lead in hits with a 3-for-3 performance on Saturday, belting a pair of home runs and collecting three runs batted in.
— Christian Vasquez went 2-for-4 on Saturday with a pair of singles, the second of which would score the game winning run for Boston in the bottom of the eight inning.
— Jake Diekman was the second reliever out of the pen for Boston, shutting down the Mariners offense in the sixth inning, striking out the side on 11 pitches.
