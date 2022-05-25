Much-Hyped Patriots Draftee Declares ‘Time Is Now’ After Lost Rookie Year

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a season spent largely in the film room and on the sideline, Cameron McGrone is ready to show the New England Patriots what he can do.

Speaking with reporters on Day 1 of organized team activities, the second-year linebacker said he’s fully healed from the ACL tear that wiped out his rookie season.

“With my knee, there’s no problem,” McGrone said after Monday’s practice. “That’s a thing of the past. I’m just looking forward now.”

The Patriots drafted McGrone in the fifth round last year knowing he’d likely be unavailable until Year 2. Director of player personnel Matt Groh said the team is treating the Michigan product — who at just 21 years old is the third-youngest player on New England’s roster — like a de facto member of its 2022 draft class.

But unlike this year’s rookies, McGrone entered OTAs with a strong grasp of the Patriots’ defense, having soaked up information from position coaches Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick and veterans like Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Ja’Whaun Bentley for the previous year-plus.

Groh said the Patriots are “excited to see (McGrone) be in an expanded role” this season.

“Last year was a long year,” McGrone said. “A lot of learning. A lot of hard days working out, trying to get back, rehabbing. But the time is now. I’m back out of the field. Still a lot to learn, still a lot to improve on, but I’m very excited just to be up here with the rest of the guys working.”