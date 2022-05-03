Nick Wright Rips Patriots’ ‘Bad’ NFL Draft Strategy After Iffy Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made a few head-scratching picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including selecting a quarterback in the fourth round just one year after landing QB Mac Jones at No. 15 overall in Round 1.

Jones, an Alabama alum, is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Patriots, but Bill Belichick and company still went back to the quarterback well Saturday to nab Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky with the No. 137 selection.

So, what gives?

Well, Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh explained the organization simply saw an opportunity to add depth at an important position. But well-documented New England hater Nick Wright believes there’s more to the story, with the pick reflective of a bigger issue in Foxboro.

“So, you think maybe this is a motivational ploy? Maybe Belichick was like, ‘Hey, Mac. A little less time in the trademark office and dance studio; a little more time in the lab.’ Like, you think maybe that’s what it was? Or, he’s not quite as sold on Mac Jones as you are,” Wright said Monday on FS1’s “First Things First” while discussing the Zappe pick. “Or, Option 3: The Patriots stink at drafting. And a team that has holes all over the place just used a fourth-round pick on Bailey Zappe to be their backup quarterback. Just like they used a fourth-round pick on (Jarrett Stidham), and you loved that, and now you’re like, ‘OK, he’s probably out.’

“I couldn’t be more happy,” he added. “After we got off the air Friday, the Chiefs made another draft-day trade, once again with the Patriots, because they spotted the sucker in the room again.”

"Was drafting Bailey Zappe a motivational tool? Or is Belichick not quite as sold on Mac Jones? Or Option C – the Patriots stink at drafting. A team that has holes all over the place is using a 4th-rd pick on the backup QB. … It's just bad." ? @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/y9ZBiBsdDn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 2, 2022

Jones drew rave reviews throughout his first season in New England, so it’s a leap to view the Zappe pick as an indictment toward the former. But the Patriots have had a spotty track record of drafting in recent years — with the exception of 2021 — and therefore no longer have the benefit of the doubt.