Why Patrick Beverley Apologized To NBA Insider After Celtics-Heat Game 1

Patrick Beverley was convinced Tuesday that Marcus Smart would play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

But Smart, who’s dealing with a mid-foot sprain, did not play as Miami defeated Boston 118-107 at FTX Arena, and Beverley therefore circled back during Wednesday’s episode of “Get Up” on ESPN to apologize to NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“You were right, too, bro. You were right,” Beverley said. “(Tuesday), I said Marcus Smart was going to play. I know you all don’t like to apologize on-air a lot, but I’m going to be the first. You were right, bro. You were right.

” … When I’m wrong, I like to face up (to) my wrongs with an apology. You were absolutely right. I thought he was going to play. He didn’t. You were absolutely right. So that’s on me, bro.”

Beverley surely wasn’t alone in thinking Smart would suit up, as the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year is renowned for his toughness. It simply was an issue of pain tolerance, and Celtics head coach Ime Udoka revealed before Game 1 that Smart ultimately dealt with too much soreness and swelling that limited his basketball movements.

“You’re not going to see that often,” Beverley joked of his apology. “When I’m wrong, I’m wrong, though.”

Beverley, a physical player in his own right, is coming off his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves after five with the Houston Rockets and four with the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s been making headlines in recent days for polarizing remarks in the media, shredding Chris Paul and questioning whether Jayson Tatum actually plays defense. So, it’s good to see he’s not above an apology.