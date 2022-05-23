Biggest Question Facing Each Patriots Position Group As OTAs Begin

NESN Logo Sign In

After weeks of workouts behind closed doors, the New England Patriots will hit the field Monday morning for their first of eight scheduled organized team activities.

These spring practices are closed to the general public, but a select few are open to reporters, providing the first early glimpse at the roster New England will take into the 2022 NFL season.

Ahead of OTA No. 1, let’s review the most pressing question facing each Patriots position group:

Quarterback

Can Joe Judge facilitate a Year 2 leap from Mac Jones?

That’s the single biggest question facing the Patriots this season: Can Jones improve on his promising rookie season under the direction of Judge and a new-look offensive coaching staff that boasts next to no experience coaching QBs or calling plays at the NFL level? (Judge confirmed last week he will serve as New England’s quarterbacks coach but said he doesn’t yet know who will call offensive plays.) The undercard here will be the battle between veteran Brian Hoyer and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe for the top backup job. Zappe’s arrival already spelled the end for Jarrett Stidham, who was traded to Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders after the draft.

Running back

Can the rookies push for roles?

The Patriots used two Day 3 draft picks on running backs, taking South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in Round 4 and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in Round 6. Strong’s draft slot all but guarantees him a roster spot — he’s been viewed as a potential successor to veteran third-down back James White — but if Harris proves worthy, as well, New England will have some difficult decisions to make. Would the team consider trading lead back Damien Harris, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract? It’s also not clear what kind of player White will be in his return from season-ending hip surgery. He only got $500,000 guaranteed to re-sign and could be a surprise roster casualty if he’s not there physically.

Tight end

Can Jonnu Smith bounce back?

Hunter Henry was a major offensive asset in his first Patriots season, catching nine touchdown passes. His free agent running mate? Not so much. After signing a four-year, $50 million contract last offseason, Smith totaled just 28 receptions and one touchdown in 16 games, with nine of those catches coming in Weeks 1 and 2. He also graded out as one of the NFL’s worst run-blocking tight ends. Smith is participating in voluntary OTAs after skipping them last spring. New England will hope that additional time on the field coupled with some potential scheme/usage changes can trigger a return to form for the talented 26-year-old.

Wide receiver

How will DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton fit in?

There weren’t any Davante Adams- or Tyreek Hill-level additions to this position group, but the Patriots did bring in a proven veteran with No. 1 potential (but also a lengthy injury history) in Parker and a lightning-fast second-round draft pick in Thornton. If both of those players look like instant contributors — a big “if” with Thornton, who was a polarizing selection at No. 50 overall — could New England look to move underwhelming 2021 signee Nelson Agholor?