Why Patriots Reportedly Are ‘Ecstatic’ About Mac Jones This Offseason

Mac Jones has put his best foot forward this offseason.

The second-year quarterback worked with Patriots receivers last month in Florida and has been present throughout New England’s voluntary offseason program. But it’s the work Jones has put in behind the scenes that really has impressed the Patriots, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Check out this excerpt from a column Howe published Friday morning:

This shouldn’t be very surprising, but the Patriots sound ecstatic with quarterback Mac Jones’ offseason dedication. Jones has spent long hours at Gillette Stadium, often beating the coaching staff into the building to get a jump-start on film study for the day. He is also taking ownership of the offense, willing to vouch for plays and concepts that he likes and pump the brakes on the stuff that hasn?t worked.

Jones is coming off a rookie campaign that, while far from perfect, overall was very impressive. The 2021 first-round pick demonstrated the kind of leadership, poise and talent that make it easy to envision him becoming a franchise quarterback.

Just how good Jones can be in the NFL remains up for debate, but the Alabama product clearly is doing all he can to become an above-average starting quarterback in the pros.