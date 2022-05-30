What ‘Fueled’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown During In-Season Turnaround

NESN Logo Sign In

The thought from NBA pundits that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown couldn’t thrive alongside one another wasn’t far from Tatum’s mind following the final buzzer of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night.

As Tatum and Brown shared a celebratory embrace on the court during the postgame ceremony, Tatum reminded Brown of what others had previously thought of the two being each other’s running mate.

“They said we couldn’t play together,” Tatum said, per ESPN.

It really wasn’t that long ago that some believed it was time for the Boston Celtics to break up Tatum and Brown. Even ex-Celtic Kendrick Perkins thought that the two young stars couldn’t co-exist on the court together in Boston, as the Celtics floundered midway through this season.

That idea, that the Celtics would be better off splitting up Tatum and Brown, certainly hasn’t aged well, though, after the duo led Boston to the Eastern Conference title by taking down the Miami Heat on the road in a winner-take-all Game 7.

Tatum, who received the Larry Bird Trophy given to the Eastern Conference finals’ MVP, and Brown weren’t impervious to the outside chatter that the two couldn’t lift the Celtics to a championship level.