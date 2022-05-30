Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rich Hill Takes Mound For Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will take the diamond at Fenway Park on Monday looking to get one win closer to .500 as they host the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth and final game of their series.

Boston has split the previous four games against Baltimore in the series that started Friday night.

Alex Verdugo will return to the lineup and play left field, bumping second baseman Trevor Story down to the No. 6 hole. Franchy Cordero will stay in the lineup and take over at first base with Bobby Dalbec starting the game on the bench.

Rich Hill will get the start for the Red Sox while the Orioles will counter with Tyler Wells.

NESN will air Red Sox versus Orioles in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Orioles game: