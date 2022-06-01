Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Not Pushing Panic Button On Boston Offense

The Boston Red Sox came one out away from being shut out for a second consecutive game on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park.
One day after the Baltimore Orioles kept Boston from scoring, the Red Sox didn’t generate much offense until the final frame as they had only one hit through the first eight innings.
The lack of offensive production over the last two games is perplexing since it looked like Boston turned a corner in that department recently, especially when it scored 33 runs over three games last week against the Chicago White Sox.
But Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn’t too concerned about the offense at the moment. Cora liked what he saw from Boston’s batters for the most part and knew the lineup went up against a difficult pitcher in Reds starter Luis Castillo, who when he is on — like he was on Tuesday with 10 strikeouts in six innings — has some of the most electric stuff in the big leagues.
“I don’t think we’re chasing pitches, whatever,” Cora said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “(Castillo) today was outstanding and yesterday the guy just pounded the zone and we didn’t do too much with him. I still feel like we’re taking good swings. We’re still staying in the zone. We got to 3-2 counts a lot today and all that. Obviously, that’s not how you score the game. You got to score runs to win it, and the last few days we haven’t done that.”
But with the type of talent the Red Sox offense possesses, it should produce more against the Reds contingent of pitchers, who came into the contest with the worst earned run average in the MLB.
Boston did put together three hits in the bottom of the ninth with Alex Verdugo reaching on an infield single which plated Kiké Hernández, but couldn’t get any more runs across with Trevor Story striking out to end the game and stranding the tying run at third base.
Even with the two back-to-back subpar showings, Boston’s offense still ranks in the top five in the big leagues in run production.
Here are more notes from Red Sox-Reds:
— Rafael Devers recorded half of Boston’s hits in the loss, as he finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double. Devers also made a few nice plays in the field at the hot corner, but he had one costly defensive miscue with a throwing error in the sixth inning with two outs that allowed the Reds to score the game’s first run.
“I think that one, he rushed himself and he knows it,” Cora said. “Then, he makes the backhand play and he took his time and made a good throw. I think he just rushed that one. He had plenty of time to set his feet and throw it. We’ll talk about it. We’ll get better.”
— Another error, this time from shortstop Xander Bogaerts allowed the Reds only other run to score in the contest in the top of the ninth. Bogaerts initially made a sensational play to stop a hard-hit ball by Matt Reynolds, but Franchy Cordero couldn’t pick the throw at first, which allowed Alejo Lopez to score.
“That’s a bad one. That’s probably one my worst games that I had,” Bogaerts said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “… Got to make a better throw than that. Franchy is learning the position, he’s been incredible over there and I’ve just been bouncing balls to him lately, and I can’t expect him to pick every one.”
— Michael Wacha turned in a strong outing after his toughest showing of the season last time out against the White Sox. Wacha was in command early as he hurled 5 2/3 innings while allowing just three hits and struck out three. Wacha threw 52 of his 73 pitches for strike.
“I felt good in the previous couple starts after the IL (stint), just command of the stuff wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be,” Wacha said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “But everything was synced up tonight and the work that we were putting in in-between starts and outings came to life out there and stuff was working pretty well.”