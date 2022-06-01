Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Not Pushing Panic Button On Boston Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox came one out away from being shut out for a second consecutive game on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park.

One day after the Baltimore Orioles kept Boston from scoring, the Red Sox didn’t generate much offense until the final frame as they had only one hit through the first eight innings.

The lack of offensive production over the last two games is perplexing since it looked like Boston turned a corner in that department recently, especially when it scored 33 runs over three games last week against the Chicago White Sox.

But Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn’t too concerned about the offense at the moment. Cora liked what he saw from Boston’s batters for the most part and knew the lineup went up against a difficult pitcher in Reds starter Luis Castillo, who when he is on — like he was on Tuesday with 10 strikeouts in six innings — has some of the most electric stuff in the big leagues.

“I don’t think we’re chasing pitches, whatever,” Cora said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “(Castillo) today was outstanding and yesterday the guy just pounded the zone and we didn’t do too much with him. I still feel like we’re taking good swings. We’re still staying in the zone. We got to 3-2 counts a lot today and all that. Obviously, that’s not how you score the game. You got to score runs to win it, and the last few days we haven’t done that.”

But with the type of talent the Red Sox offense possesses, it should produce more against the Reds contingent of pitchers, who came into the contest with the worst earned run average in the MLB.

Boston did put together three hits in the bottom of the ninth with Alex Verdugo reaching on an infield single which plated Kiké Hernández, but couldn’t get any more runs across with Trevor Story striking out to end the game and stranding the tying run at third base.